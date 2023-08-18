HomeThe OrganizationHuman Rights Watch draws on InSight Crime's Haiti coverage
Human Rights Watch draws on InSight Crime's Haiti coverage
THE ORGANIZATION

Human Rights Watch draws on InSight Crime's Haiti coverage

18 AUG 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch relied on InSight Crime's coverage this week, citing six articles and one of our criminal profiles in its latest report on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where criminal gang violence has become a daily occurrence for the country's inhabitants.

Among the citations were our analysis of how gangs took advantage of the collapse of Haiti's security forces, the impact of the gangs on agricultural production amid a food crisis, and whether the 'Bwa Kale' self-defense movement has become a new criminal threat

