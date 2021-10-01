InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an earthquake. This turmoil has emboldened already powerful criminal gangs. Violence, blockades and kidnappings have engulfed parts of the country, making it one of the most unstable in the Americas. In this challenging environment, InSight Crime has dispatched two field teams to conduct on-the-ground investigations, collecting information on armed actors, drug trafficking and a nexus of political elites and organized crime. Our recent reports on Haiti also include a profile on ruthless former cop and gang boss Jimmy Chérizier, alias "Barbecue,"; a look at how human smugglers profit from the movement of desperate Haitian migrants; and a series of articles on the murky murder plot that led to the assassination of the president.
