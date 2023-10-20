InSight Crime managing editor Chris Dalby was interviewed by leading Argentinian news outlet La Nación about continuing drug-related violence in Ecuador. As long as competition continues between organized crime groups for control of cocaine shipments, he explained, violence will continue to be a problem in the next administration.
