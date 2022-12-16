HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

16 DEC 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and Transparency International in Washington DC. Dudley offered his insights on how best to interact with governments based on decades of work as a journalist. He also shared the work of InSight Crime with conference attendees.

And InSight Crime Investigator Victoria Dittmar was interviewed by the Mexican outlet El Financiero/Bloomberg to talk about the impact of marijuana legalization in the United States, following the publication of our report, “The End of (Illegal) Marijuana: What It Means for Criminal Dynamics in Mexico” last week. Watch the interview here

Read the marijuana investigation here >

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Coca Cultivation Grows in Guerrero, Mexico, but Scalability Remains Doubtful

NEWS / 16 DEC 2022

Murders of Colombia's Social Leaders at Six-Year High Despite Peace Talks

NEWS / 15 DEC 2022

How Did the Castedo Clan Run the Drug Trade in Northern Argentina?

NEWS / 14 DEC 2022

With Legalization, Marijuana Trafficking Routes Evolve Along US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 13 DEC 2022

Historic Judgement Shows How Guatemala Is Still Fighting Its Past

NEWS / 12 DEC 2022

Panama Became Logistics Hub for Drug Trafficking 'Super Cartel'

NEWS / 9 DEC 2022