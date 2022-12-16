InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and Transparency International in Washington DC. Dudley offered his insights on how best to interact with governments based on decades of work as a journalist. He also shared the work of InSight Crime with conference attendees.



And InSight Crime Investigator Victoria Dittmar was interviewed by the Mexican outlet El Financiero/Bloomberg to talk about the impact of marijuana legalization in the United States, following the publication of our report, “The End of (Illegal) Marijuana: What It Means for Criminal Dynamics in Mexico” last week. Watch the interview here.