InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Americas. The project – which will cover Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay – seeks to understand the scope of IUU fishing-related legislation and government capacity in the Caribbean, Central America and South America; identify government-backed malign actors violating these laws; assess crimes associated with IUU fishing activities; and understand the adverse impacts of IUU fishing in the region through the collection of local investigations and stories.

