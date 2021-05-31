Criminal violence and instability has continued to worsen in Haiti, which is rapidly becoming the kidnap capital of the region. For this reason, InSight Crime, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will investigate organized crime dynamics in this Caribbean nation

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors driving the violence, and detail their links to political groups and elements of the state. The objective is to provide an overview of organized crime in Haiti, the way criminal groups operate, how they are financed, what support they receive and their areas of control.

