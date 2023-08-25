InSight Crime's Coverage of Ecuador Leads International Debate

This week, Jeremy McDermott, co-director of InSight Crime, was interviewed by La Sexta, a Spanish television channel, about the situation of extreme violence and insecurity in Ecuador during the first round of the presidential elections.

In addition, Chris Dalby, editor of InSight Crime, wrote an opinion piece for Mexican newspaper El Universal, where he analyzed Ecuador’s security crisis, the increase in homicides in the country, the presence of international criminal organizations in Ecuador and the role of local gangs.