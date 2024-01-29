Ecuador’s security situation is changing rapidly. In his declaration of a state of emergency earlier this month, President Noboa designated 22 gangs as “terrorist organizations.” Many of these gangs were small organizations and relatively unknown, even to those closely following the topic.

InSight Crime’s coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to inform reporting across the region. This week, Ecuavisa used InSight Crime’s maps of Ecuador as a key source for their news report.

