Ecuador’s security situation is changing rapidly. In his declaration of a state of emergency earlier this month, President Noboa designated 22 gangs as “terrorist organizations.” Many of these gangs were small organizations and relatively unknown, even to those closely following the topic.
InSight Crime’s coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to inform reporting across the region. This week, Ecuavisa used InSight Crime’s maps of Ecuador as a key source for their news report.
Related Content
What are your thoughts?
Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.
We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.