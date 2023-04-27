HomeNewsCocaine and Marijuana Fuel Ever-Higher Homicides in Costa Rica
icon

Cocaine and Marijuana Fuel Ever-Higher Homicides in Costa Rica
Homicides are up 36% on the same period last year.
NEWS

Cocaine and Marijuana Fuel Ever-Higher Homicides in Costa Rica

COSTA RICA / 27 APR 2023 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Drugs gangs battling over control of Costa Rica’s cocaine trafficking infrastructure and the domestic marijuana market are fueling an increase in violence in the country, which last year saw its highest-ever homicide rate.

Between the start of the year and April 27, Costa Rica has recorded a 36% increase in homicides compared to the same period last year, according to the Judicial Investigation Agency (Organismo de Investigación Judicial - OIJ). 

Limón, a province with a port city of the same name, is the epicenter of the violence, with a homicide rate almost three times the national average. Located on the country’s eastern coast, its Moín container port is a drug hub for cocaine heading to Europe and marijuana entering the local market. More than one-quarter of the homicides registered in the country last year took place in Limón.

SEE ALSO: Costa Rica's Limón Province Becomes Murder and Drug Trafficking Center

The Pacific coast province of Puntarenas, and the province of San José, home to the capital city of the same name, are also violence hotspots. 

Disputes over drug territories and settling scores are among the leading causes of murder, Randall Zúñiga López, general director of the OIJ, told InSight Crime. Professional murders carried out by hitmen account for 63% of all homicides this year, compared to 50% during the same period last year.

Police efforts to break up organized crime groups have led to skirmishes between gangs fighting for control of criminal economies, he said. This month, police arrested over 2,600 people in a week during "Operation Costa Rica Segura."

“Many criminal groups have been dismantled, which generates a power vacuum in areas like Limón,” said Zúñiga López.

An increase in the supply of Colombian marijuana is also fueling rising violence, he said. Traditionally, marijuana consumed in Costa Rica has come from Jamaica. However, multiple seizures of so-called creepy marijuana indicate that it may be displacing Jamaican cannabis.

"Those who are dying, for the most part, are drug dealers who did not want to give up their plaza, did not want to pay a quota for the right to sell drugs, or simply tried to fight another criminal group," he said.

InSight Crime Analysis

Criminal groups vying for control of the movement of cocaine through ports, and of the local marijuana market, are pushing violence in Costa Rica to new levels.

Costa Rica has historically been an important transshipment point for cocaine bound for the US and Europe. However, the country recorded a significant drop in cocaine seizures in 2022, confiscating or helping to confiscate 33.1 tons, compared to 61.7 tons the year before. While this might indicate a decreasing role, other explanations may account for the lower seizures.

While most cocaine that leaves Costa Rica departs from Limón, storing shipments at the port is a risky choice for traffickers due to its notoriety as a drug departure point. Authorities are extra vigilant for potential drug shipments, and traffickers also risk the theft of their product, said Zúñiga Lopez.

SEE ALSO: Panama, Costa Rica: Major Waypoints For Cocaine to Europe

To avoid Limón, criminal groups transport cocaine on speed boats from Colombia to southern Puntarenas, to towns like Golfito, Quepos, and the Osa Peninsula. They then transport cocaine to San José, located between Puntarenas and Limón, before moving it onto the eastern seaport, often on the same day. From there, the drugs are put on a ship bound for Europe or the United States, according to Zúñiga López. Moving the drugs quickly makes it harder for authorities to detect and reduces the risks associated with storage in Limón, he added.

A shift in the local marijuana market is further fueling violence. Criminal groups importing Colombian creepy marijuana are attempting to dislodge rivals who have traditionally bought the drug from Jamaica. This extra supply has resulted in lower prices domestically, and increased competition among criminal groups for control of domestic markets in major cities, according to Zúñiga López.

COCAINE COSTA RICA HOMICIDES MARIJUANA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Corruption Takes Center Stage in Paraguay Presidential Election

NEWS / 26 APR 2023

In Lara, Venezuela, Criminal 'Colectivos' Control Public Services

NEWS / 25 APR 2023

Across the Americas, Governments Aim to Rein in Flow of Guns

NEWS / 24 APR 2023

The Fraudsters: Venezuela’s Organized Crime Vultures

NEWS / 21 APR 2023

‘Clan Farruku’ Arrests Highlight Albanians’ Latin America Cocaine Connections

NEWS / 20 APR 2023

Spanish Mega Lab Raises Questions About Cocaine Production in Europe 

NEWS / 19 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Former Honduras President Pleads Not Guilty, Ex-Police Chief Extradited to US

COCAINE / 10 MAY 2022

Former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández pleaded not guilty to US drug charges on the same day that a notorious…

Homicides Pile Up in Ecuador in Revenge for Key Drug Seizure

COCAINE / 20 AUG 2021

Seven people were gunned down in Guayaquil after a record cocaine seizure – in a revenge attack that shows ripples…

Crafty Trafficking - How Cocaine is Flowing Between LatAm and Australia

COCAINE / 17 MAY 2022

Cocaine found on Australia’s Eastern coast has perplexed authorities due to the sophisticated methods apparently used to smuggle it from…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

14 APR 2023

As Ecuador’s security crisis worsens, global media outlets have called on InSight Crime to provide expert knowledge on the criminal dynamics fueling the growing criminality.Americas Quarterly cited our work on…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

THE ORGANIZATION

UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Team Appears on TV Throughout the Region

17 MAR 2023

Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke with Luciana Vásquez of La Nación in Argentina about the country’s emerging role in the transnational drug trade, as well as the shortcomings of…

ABOUT US