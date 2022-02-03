HomeNewsPanama, Costa Rica: Major Waypoints For Cocaine to Europe
icon

Central American countries have become top suppliers of cocaine not only to the United States but Europe.
NEWS

Panama, Costa Rica: Major Waypoints For Cocaine to Europe

COCAINE / 3 FEB 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Central American countries seized a record amount of drugs last year, underscoring how the region has become one of the top suppliers of cocaine not only to the United States but Europe.

Of the nearly 248 tons of drugs seized in 2021, some 200 were cocaine and the rest marijuana, according to government figures collected by newswire Agence France-Press (AFP). The total was an increase of nearly 70 tons from the 180 tons taken in 2020.

Panama and Costa Rica accounted for about 80 percent of the drug haul in Central America. Panama seized some 128 tons, an increase of nearly 40 tons from the previous high set in 2019.

Costa Rica seized 71 tons of cocaine, a tick below its 2020 high. 

SEE ALSO: Panama Serves as Latest Gateway for Drugs to Europe

The massive cocaine hauls came amid an increase in seizures of drugs concealed in containers on ships headed for Europe, according to AFP. Their destinations included ports in Spain, France, Croatia, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

Panama’s top anti-narcotics prosecutor, Marta Barrios, told AFP that the rise in seizures on container ships is “due to the ease they present for shipments to countries on other continents.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Central America has served as a drug corridor for South American traffickers moving cocaine to the United States since the 1970s. But massive ports in both Panama and Costa Rica have made these two countries even more attractive to traffickers looking to feed the cocaine pipeline to Europe.

A glut of cocaine has been flowing from Colombia thanks to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and record-high production. Traffickers, in turn, have been exploiting Panama and Costa Rica’s proximity to the Andean nation, Costa Rica Security Minister Michael Soto told newspaper La Nación.

Most of the cocaine moved to these countries arrives via maritime routes along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, according to the latest World Drug Report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Much of it is smuggled in go-fast boats and drug-submarines.

Container trafficking, meanwhile, has become the preferred method for moving drugs to Europe. While Panama is known for its massive port, Costa Rica also has built up its port system, which caters extensively to Europe. A common export is fruit, which has become a favored cargo for smuggling drugs to Europe, since it must be moved quickly to avoid spoiling.

SEE ALSO: Atlantic Entrance to Panama Canal Awash with Cocaine

These Central American ports have also been shown to be vulnerable to corruption, both of security officials and port workers.

In Panama, more than 50 people, including police, were recently arrested on charges that they received, stored and stashed massive amounts of cocaine for the powerful Colombian trafficking group the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo). In Costa Rica, meanwhile, drug gangs have become adept at storing and loading cocaine into cargo ships docked at its Caribbean ports.

COCAINE COLOMBIA COSTA RICA EUROPE CRIME PANAMA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Are Arrests of Venezuela Officials For Show?

NEWS / 3 FEB 2022

The Smuggler's Dilemma - Black Market Oil from Venezuela or Colombia

NEWS / 2 FEB 2022

InSight Crime's 2021 Homicide Round-Up

NEWS / 1 FEB 2022

New Minister, But Security Challenges Await Honduras President

NEWS / 31 JAN 2022

How Criminals Take Advantage of Venezuela's Food Aid System

NEWS / 31 JAN 2022

Journalist Attacks, Killings Spark Outrage in Mexico

NEWS / 28 JAN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

GameChangers 2017: What to Watch for in 2018

BOLIVIA / 17 JAN 2018

Organized crime thrives amid political corruption and uncertainty. There will be plenty of this in Latin America in 2018, helping…

Leader of Colombia's FARC Announces Halt to Extortion

COLOMBIA / 5 JUL 2016

The leader of Colombia's FARC guerrillas has ordered members to stop charging its "revolutionary tax," a symbolic end to the…

ELN: Imminent Peace Talks With Colombian Govt?

COLOMBIA / 28 APR 2013

Colombia's second largest guerrilla group, the ELN, may soon begin peace talks with the government, perhaps signalling an end to…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US