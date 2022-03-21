HomeNoticiasColombia's Prison Corruption Exposed as Top Trafficker Strolls Out
icon

Matamba was captured in May 2021 and escaped from La Picota Prison, seemingly with inside help, on March 18
NEWS

Colombia's Prison Corruption Exposed as Top Trafficker Strolls Out

COLOMBIA / 21 MAR 2022 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

A top Colombian drug trafficker walked out of a maximum-security prison in Bogotá without ever being challenged, exposing deep-seated corruption and threatening important criminal cases.

On the morning of March 18, Juan Larinson Castro Estupiñán, alias “Matamba,” escaped from prison by wearing a security guard outfit and walking through several security checkpoints, according to Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz on Twitter. Matamba was the former leader of Cordillera Sur, a drug trafficking gang based in the southern department of Nariño, and which was a sub-structure of the larger Urabeños criminal group.

Video footage from the prison released to the media show Matamba, in a uniform, walking past cameras and checkpoints. Prison officials noticed his absence when they performed a daily headcount in the wing where he was housed.

SEE ALSO: Profile of the Urabeños - Gulf Cartel

Matamba maintained strict control over drug trafficking in much of the southwest department of Nariño. He was a reportedly close ally of former Urabeños leader, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” who was captured last October after a multi-year manhunt.

Investigators linked Matamba to cocaine deals with the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), dissidents from the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel.

Matamba was captured on May 7, 2021 in the central department of Santander on charges of homicide and extortion, among others.

InSight Crime Analysis

Matamba's escape reveals once again the depths of corruption in Colombian prisons and also puts in jeopardy a number of important criminal cases in which he was involved.

While the investigation into his escape has just begun, it seems difficult to believe that Matamba could have carried out his plan, wearing a prison guard uniform and walking past multiple controls, without inside help.

And La Picota prison is getting quite a reputation. In March, an investigation by Colombian media, Caracol, revealed that Carlos Mattos, a businessman awaiting trial on bribery charges, was going in and out of the prison at will to have private meetings in his office in Bogotá.

Officials inside the prison were found to have been assisting him and Colombia's President Iván Duque fired the head of the country's prison service.

SEE ALSO: Top Ex-Colombian Officers' Trafficking Case Recalls Past Abuses

A more severe ramification may be that Matamba's escape weakens the case against high military commanders alleged to have participated in the drug trade. In February, a retired general and two retired colonels were accused of having helped Matamba consolidate control of drug trafficking along the Pacific coast of Nariño by providing him with military intelligence

Matamba had been jailed 14 times in the past and was facing likely extradition to the United States.

COLOMBIA PRISONS URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela May Never Be Able to Rid Itself of Spectre of Landmines

NEWS / 21 MAR 2022

InSight Crime's In Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

THE ORGANIZATION / 18 MAR 2022

Brazil Arms Traffickers Used Portable Technology to Manufacture Gun Parts

NEWS / 18 MAR 2022

Venezuela Judicial Woes Exacerbated as Prison Guards Extort Inmates

NEWS / 17 MAR 2022

Uruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Colombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Coronavirus Turns House Arrest Into Hot Button Issue in Argentina

ARGENTINA / 5 MAY 2020

Fears of the coronavirus' spread within Argentina's prisons has ignited inmate protests and led officials to release prisoners to house…

Colombia Seizes Its First True ‘Narco Sub’

COLOMBIA / 15 FEB 2011

In a display of drug cartels increasing technological sophistication, Colombian officials have captured the first submarine capable of smuggling cocaine…

Major Colombia Bust Latest Example of Italy Mafia Presence

COLOMBIA / 16 MAY 2014

A Spanish citizen belonging to Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia has been arrested and four tons of cocaine seized in Colombia, in the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's In Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

18 MAR 2022

The once-feared Zetas have left a powerful imprint on Mexico’s underworld. Their ruthlessness and frequent acts of barbarism affected the way cartels fight each other, and authorities, to…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

In the News

4 MAR 2022

InSight Crime takes pride in its investigators being go-to sources for media reporting on organized crime. Colombia investigator Javier Lizcano was featured by Colombia’s Cable Noticias, a…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Training Tomorrow’s Investigators

25 FEB 2022

InSight Crime continues to strengthen its collaboration with academic institutions around the region. One of our longest-standing partnerships is with Bogotá-based Universidad del Rosario on the …

THE ORGANIZATION

MS13 & Co.

18 FEB 2022

Though the mere mention of the MS13 still conjures an image of warring, tattooed gang members, the reality is that the group now functions more like a mafia. This week,…

ABOUT US