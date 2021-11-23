HomeNewsExtortionists Copycat Argentina's Monos Gang
icon

An auto repair business that was shot up after receiving extortion threats from supposed members of Argentina's Monos gang
NEWS

Extortionists Copycat Argentina's Monos Gang

ARGENTINA / 23 NOV 2021 BY ALICIA FLOREZ EN

A criminal borrowed the surname of the imprisoned Monos gang boss to receive extortion payments from businesses in the Argentine city of Rosario – a play that smacks of a copycat or franchise operation.

Prosecutors allege that Gastón Ezequiel Escalante attempted to extort large sums of cash from businesses by posing as a Monos gang member named Pablo Cantero. Cantero is the surname of the fearsome clan's boss, Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias "Guille."

"I am the guy who is going around collecting in the area," Escalante can be heard saying in a recording included in court documents accessed by news outlet El Litoral.

Authorities said that no Pablo Cantero exists in the group.

SEE ALSO: The Monos Profile

Escalante, who is in prison on gang-related charges, demanded up to 10,000 pesos per week (about $100) in protection money from business owners. Those who refused faced their establishments being riddled with bullets or torched by Molotov cocktails, a tactic used by the Monos in the past and one recently adopted by other criminal groups in Rosario to intimidate their enemies.

Two of Escalante's associates collected the money, according to authorities. They were also charged in the case, which went before a judge in mid-November.

InSight Crime Analysis

Copycat extortion is a dangerous game played in other regions of Latin America home to violent gangs.

The tactic is particularly common in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where deadly street gangs impose control through extortion.

Countless criminals have passed themselves off as members of the feared Barrio 18 and MS13 gangs in order to extort victims. Guatemalan officials claim that one in four extortion attempts are the work of copycats, while El Salvador police officials say impersonators could be behind more than half of all extortion attempts.

SEE ALSO: Copycat Extortionists: Guatemala’s Criminal Chancers

In Argentina, the Monos have dominated Rosario's criminal landscape for more than two decades. Monos boss "Guille" Cantero has also shown a striking ability in recent years to continue to run the group's operations from his prison cell.

Impersonating a gang leader to collect from businesses on the group's behalf, though, is a far riskier tactic than the typical copycat. This raises the question of whether the Monos may be franchising: allowing other criminal gangs to use the Monos name for a cut of proceeds.

In Colombia, large criminal groups have been known to expand their influence this way. For example, the Urabeños have allowed gangs to use their name in certain territories to facilitate their drug trafficking or to take on rival groups.

The Monos may be making a similar move, which would provide them greater strength on the streets of Rosario while much of their leadership is in prison.

Whatever the case may be, the Cantero name clearly carries weight.

ARGENTINA EXTORTION LOS MONOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Murder, Drugs, God and Crypto - The Downfall of Brazil's Pharaoh of Bitcoins

NEWS / 22 NOV 2021

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

THE ORGANIZATION / 19 NOV 2021

Songs of Praise: Gangsters Across Latin America Turn to Narco-Corridos

NEWS / 19 NOV 2021

Ecuador Smuggling Rings See Windfall in Migrants

NEWS / 19 NOV 2021

A Faustian Bargain: The Cost of Restoring Haiti's Fuel Supply

NEWS / 18 NOV 2021

El Mencho's Wife Arrested - What Does it Mean for Jalisco Cartel?

NEWS / 18 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

InSight Crime's 2018 Homicide Round-Up

ARGENTINA / 22 JAN 2019

With a worsening crisis in Venezuela, dark days in Nicaragua, an ever more fragile peace process in Colombia, new governments…

Uruguay's 'Barras Bravas' Have Become Cartels: Soccer Official

ARGENTINA / 24 APR 2017

A high-level soccer official in Uruguay said recently that the country's organized fan clubs have begun operating like criminal organizations,…

US Accuses Argentine Currency Exchange Firm of Money Laundering

ARGENTINA / 5 JUN 2013

A US prosecutor in Montana state has launched an investigation into the alleged money laundering activities of Argentine currency…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

ABOUT US