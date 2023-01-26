HomeNewsEcuador's Navy Grappling With Mounting Evidence of Criminal Collusion
icon

Ecuador is facing several cases of Navy troops being arrested for Ecuador.
NEWS

Ecuador's Navy Grappling With Mounting Evidence of Criminal Collusion

COCAINE / 26 JAN 2023 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

Intelligence reports have revealed that troops within Ecuador's navy have been regularly caught collaborating with leading criminal gangs, further exacerbating the country's spiraling security crisis.

In the latest event connecting Ecuador's navy to gangs, at least 43 sailors are under investigation for a range of crimes, including gang involvement and drug trafficking, according to intelligence reports cited by Ecuadorian newspaper Primicias. 

Thirteen soldiers are suspected of providing arms to some of Ecuador's deadliest gangs, including the Choneros and the Chone Killers. A further nine are being investigated concerning the theft of 12 AK-47 rifles from a government warehouse. So far, 11 sailors have been discharged due to these investigations.  

SEE ALSO: Ecuador: A Cocaine Superhighway to the US and Europe

The same intelligence reports also stated that several Ecuadorean navy officers had been selling information to Colombian criminal groups, including the Oliver Sinisterra Front and the Urías Rondón Mobile Column, Primicias reported. These groups belong to the ex-FARC mafia, a loosely connected network of dissident groups once belonging to the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC). 

Last January, an investigation into Choneros gang leader Junior Roldán, alias "JR," found that two navy personnel had been working as his bodyguards.   

InSight Crime Analysis

With Ecuador seeing the third-highest number of cocaine seizures worldwide, navy troops have become increasingly valuable allies to organized crime. 

"There has been a change ... in the corruption of the armed forces as most of the cocaine now exits by sea and from the beaches," Arturo Torres, an Ecuadorean journalist who accessed the intelligence reports, told InSight Crime. "These maritime spaces are controlled by the navy, who are in the ports, who decide about permits, whose ships transport cocaine."

In December, navy corporal Jonathan Javier Gómez Coime was found moving 20 kilograms of cocaine from northern Ecuador to the southern province of Guayas in an official navy vehicle. And one navy officer told Primicias on condition of anonymity that Gómez Coime was part of a more comprehensive network within the navy that helped to transport cocaine within Ecuador and out to sea.  

Last August, eight navy crew members were arrested on San Cristóbal Island, which is part of the Galapagos island chain far out in the Pacific Ocean. They were reportedly caught with a quantity of cocaine hidden inside their vessel.  

SEE ALSO: Concrete Cocaine: Ecuador's Pioneering Drug Destruction Method

Most weapons that end up in criminal hands are now being taken from navy arsenals, according to Torres. In the 2000s, navy and army weapons were bought or stolen for Colombian groups, such as the FARC or the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN).

"But now, it's more systematically the navy. I think a large portion of the weapons that end up with criminal gangs come from navy stocks," he added.

Ecuador is not alone in having grappled with navy corruption. Last June, a scandal in the Mexican navy saw a number of troops arrested for selling weapons and uniforms to drug traffickers. In Peru, two naval officers were arrested in 2019 as part of a drug trafficking ring that used divers to attach packages of cocaine to the hulls of cargo ships.

The ability of navy assets to aid drug traffickers is particularly useful in Ecuador, given the importance of maritime trafficking routes leaving the country, as InSight Crime reported during a 2018 investigation. Cargo ships are routinely contaminated with cocaine at the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador before leaving for Europe. Motor boats or fishing vessels leave from a number of smaller ports, carrying cocaine to traffickers in Mexico or Central America.  

COCAINE ECUADOR SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The R Organization

VENEZUELA / 26 JAN 2023

Tren de Guayana

VENEZUELA / 26 JAN 2023

Caribbean Nations Call for US Gun Crackdown As Murder Rates Soar

NEWS / 24 JAN 2023

Jamaica Seizing Ever-Larger Cocaine Shipments from Colombia

NEWS / 23 JAN 2023

Europe Coverage Makes a Splash

THE ORGANIZATION / 20 JAN 2023

Nature Under Threat in Ecuador as Gold Miners Target National Park

NEWS / 20 JAN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia Sees Historic Levels of Coca Cultivation and Cocaine Production

COCA / 20 OCT 2022

Colombian coca cultivation and potential cocaine production has hit a record high. How will this impact the government's drugs policy?…

From Empires to World Wars - A History of the Global Cocaine Trade

CARTEL OF THE SUNS / 1 SEP 2022

InSight Crime charts the history of cocaine from agricultural extract to the basis of global criminal empires.

Europe Cocaine Hauls Reach New Record Heights

BOLIVIA / 26 FEB 2021

While the seizure of 23 tons of cocaine by German, Belgian and Dutch police, the largest-ever haul of the drug…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Europe Coverage Makes a Splash

20 JAN 2023

Last week, InSight Crime published an analysis of the role of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as an arrival hub for cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico.  The article was picked up by…

THE ORGANIZATION

World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

13 JAN 2023

Our coverage of the arrest of Chapitos’ co-founder Ovidio Guzmán López in Mexico has received worldwide attention.In the UK, outlets including The Independent and BBC…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

16 DEC 2022

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Immediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation

9 DEC 2022

InSight Crime’s investigation into how the legalization of marijuana in many US states has changed Mexico’s criminal dynamics made a splash this week appearing on the front page of…

THE ORGANIZATION

‘Ndrangheta Investigation, Exclusive Interview With Suriname President Make Waves

2 DEC 2022

Two weeks ago, InSight Crime published an investigation into how Italian mafia clan the ‘Ndrangheta built a cocaine trafficking network from South America to ‘Ndrangheta-controlled Italian ports. The investigation generated…

ABOUT US