HomeNewsParaguay Election Dims Chances of Corruption Crackdown
icon

Paraguay Election Dims Chances of Corruption Crackdown
Santiago Peña will be Paraguay's next president, but can it do anything about the country's corruption?
NEWS

Paraguay Election Dims Chances of Corruption Crackdown

PARAGUAY / 5 MAY 2023 BY CHRISTOPHER NEWTON EN

Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Peña and his Colorado Party emerged victorious in the April 30 election, but ties to alleged corruption networks make it unlikely they will pursue reforms that could harm their allies’ interests.

With over 99% of last Sunday’s votes counted, Peña has secured his victory, beating the opposition coalition’s candidate, Afraín Elegre, and the Partido Cruzado’s Paraguayo Cubas, who saw a late surge in support.

Beyond Peña, the Colorado Party took control of both legislative chambers, according to calculations by Paraguayan news outlet, ABC. The party also gained two governorships, and now leads all but two of Paraguay’s 17 departments.

SEE ALSO: Corruption Takes Center Stage in Paraguay Presidential Election

In his victory speech, Peña thanked and hugged his mentor, ex-President Horacio Cartes, and has said previously that he will count on Cartes’ advice while president.

Cartes, who served as president between 2013 and 2018, was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for corruption alongside outgoing Colorado Party vice president, Hugo Velázquez.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Colorado Party’s victory and the closeness of Santiago Peña to Cartes dim the odds of significant progress on corruption, despite renewed efforts. In turn, Paraguay's entrenched organized crime issues look set to continue.

Emiliano Rolón Fernández took office as Paraguay’s new attorney general in March and has since unfrozen previous cases and opened investigations into Cartes and Velázquez. The new prosecutor may operate with more autonomy and authority than those previously holding the post, providing a reason for optimism.

But with the Colorado Party tightening its already strong grip on the government, investigations will likely struggle to move forward.

“[Fighting corruption] requires decades and a great social commitment that is difficult to achieve without a change in power,” David Riveros García, Executive Director of the Paraguayan anticorruption organization reAcción, told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Paraguay Anti-Marijuana Operations Barely Dent Production in Amambay

Aside from sanctions from the United States, Cartes faces a raft of other criminal accusations. He has been connected to money laundering and drug trafficking, fingered as the head of a cigarette smuggling ring, and accused of working with Brazil’s First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC), which has an entrenched presence in Paraguay.

But despite Cartes’ crimes being regarded as an open secret in the country, former Attorney General Sandra Quiñónez never brought charges against him.

Other Colorado Party lawmakers have been linked to international cocaine trafficking involving Brazil’s Red Command (Comando Vermelho), Paraguay’s Insfrán clan, and Uruguayan trafficker Sebastián Marset.

Corruption extends beyond the Colorado Party as well. A network of customs officials was found to let smugglers pass freely across borders. Paraguay’s navy has aided smugglers, and ammunition produced exclusively for the armed forces has made its way into the hands of criminals.

Previous attempts at routing out corruption have been thwarted. Former Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio, for example, investigated then-President Cartes for cigarette smuggling and money laundering. Shortly after presenting his findings, in which Giuzzio implicated Cartes, he was fired over supposed links to a Brazilian drug trafficker. Giuzzio has not been charged with a crime. 

With little changing in Paraguay's political outlook, organized crime issues seem set to continue. Political elites, including Cartes, are implicated in vast cigarette trafficking networks while marijuana cultivation continues unimpeded despite international police efforts against it. The PCC, involved in marijuana cultivation and linked to the vast volumes of cocaine that move through the country, carries out assassinations against state employees. Despite attempts to take down the gang, Paraguay lacks the state capacity to dismantle the PCC’s transnational operations.

COCAINE CONTRABAND ELITES AND CRIME MARIJUANA PARAGUAY PCC
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela's New Asset Forfeiture Law Unlikely to End Corruption

NEWS / 4 MAY 2023

4 Takeaways From CARICOM Firearms Report

NEWS / 4 MAY 2023

CJNG Reaps Revenues From Tourist Real Estate Scam in Mexico

NEWS / 3 MAY 2023

Colombia, Venezuela Security Partnership Puts Pressure on ELN

NEWS / 2 MAY 2023

Colombia's New Security Policy Faces Challenges on Environmental Aims

NEWS / 1 MAY 2023

Colombia’s Coca Market Crash Unlikely to Impact Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 28 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Extradition of Mexico Governor Highlights Cattle, Money Laundering Nexus

ELITES AND CRIME / 11 NOV 2021

The disgraced former governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, may soon be on a flight home. A US judge approved his…

One Step Closer to Justice for Berta Cáceres in Honduras

ELITES AND CRIME / 6 JUL 2021

A high court in Honduras has found one of the intellectual authors of the high-profile murder of renowned Indigenous activist…

In Contested Zulia and Táchira, Violence Mars Venezuelan Elections

COLECTIVOS / 25 NOV 2021

Under the view of international observers, elections in Venezuela this weekend showed low levels of interference by armed groups or…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Cited in OAS, CARICOM Reports

28 APR 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s work was cited nine times in a new report by the Organization of American States (OAS) titled “The Impact of Organized Crime on Women,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Staff Cited as Experts by International Media

21 APR 2023

This week, InSight Crime deputy editor, Juan Diego Posada, was interviewed by the Associated Press about connections between the ex-FARC mafia and Brazilian criminal groups, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

14 APR 2023

As Ecuador’s security crisis worsens, global media outlets have called on InSight Crime to provide expert knowledge on the criminal dynamics fueling the growing criminality.Americas Quarterly cited our work on…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

ABOUT US