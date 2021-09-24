At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region. The week-long training – taught by an expert in the field – toggled between the classroom and applied practice, as team members learned to stop catastrophic bleeding with tourniquets, handle blocked airways, and bandage breaks and other wounds. After being quizzed on a framework for prioritized trauma care, our team was tested in a casualty scenario that called for calm and measured treatment after a member was struck by a landmine. Field team leaders received further instruction in recognizing types and mechanisms of injury. All InSight Crime investigators must pass these tests to do field work.
Home ᐳ The Organization ᐳ
What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.
We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.
Was this content helpful?
We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.DONATE
Latest News
Bomb Threats: Mexico's Crime Groups Turn to Explosives
NEWS / 23 SEP 2021