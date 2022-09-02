InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.

During the week, we also learned how to administer life-saving medical aid in situations of extreme danger, including stopping bleeding from wounds caused by gunshots and explosions, treating severe burns, and evacuating injured colleagues from high-risk situations. We combined that hostile environments training with workshops on long-form writing, investigatory research, and techniques for interviewing sources.