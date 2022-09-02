HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months. 

During the week, we also learned how to administer life-saving medical aid in situations of extreme danger, including stopping bleeding from wounds caused by gunshots and explosions, treating severe burns, and evacuating injured colleagues from high-risk situations. We combined that hostile environments training with workshops on long-form writing, investigatory research, and techniques for interviewing sources.

share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Can Colombia's Gustavo Petro Overcome Violent Challenge to 'Total Peace'?

NEWS / 6 SEP 2022

Paraguay Relies on Contraband Brazil Fights So Hard to Stop

NEWS / 6 SEP 2022

How Religious Militias and Warrior Mentalities Mix in Rio de Janeiro

NEWS / 5 SEP 2022

Price Differences Keep Peru's Coca Flowing Illegally Into Bolivia

NEWS / 2 SEP 2022

From Empires to World Wars - A History of the Global Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 1 SEP 2022

Behind the Manhunt for Sebastián Marset, Founder of the First Uruguayan Cartel

NEWS / 31 AUG 2022

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

ABOUT US