HomeNewsWhy Ambulances Remain Convenient Way to Move Drugs in Colombia
icon

Narco-ambulances are rarely stopped by police, making them a perfect drug trafficking tool
NEWS

Why Ambulances Remain Convenient Way to Move Drugs in Colombia

COCA / 22 AUG 2022 BY SEAN DOHERTY EN

A series of ambulances being used to transport drugs in Colombia points towards a revival of the sneaky drug trafficking method, underlining the fight authorities face to stop inventive traffickers.

These so-called "narco-ambulances" have made regular appearances in Colombia in recent months. On August 10, police in the southern city of Pasto stopped an ambulance that was allegedly carrying a man suffering from appendicitis, news channel Caracol reported.

When challenged by police, the "patient" was unable produce a health insurance card and neither of the two alleged paramedics on board had the required medical paperwork for the patient they were supposed to be transporting. Police then searched the ambulance and found more than 200 kilograms of marijuana stashed in hidden compartments around the vehicle.

The three people found in the ambulance intended to deliver the drugs to a trafficking group near the Ecuadorean border, the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.

SEE ALSO: Argentina's New Drug Trafficking Innovation: ‘Narco-Ambulances’

In July, a very similar case took place in the southern department of Nariño, when police discovered 220 kilograms of cocaine stuffed inside the altered roof of an ambulance during a routine traffic stop, Semana reported. According to the news platform, police had become suspicious when they noticed unusual insignia and logos on the ambulance.

Elsewhere, a medical worker was among those arrested when police found more than 100 kilograms of cocaine in an ambulance traveling between Putumayo and Neiva in March. And in January, police in Antioquia arrested five men after they discovered nearly 120 kilograms of coca paste in an ambulance supposedly transferring a patient with COVID-19 to the hospital. Again, police became suspicious when seeing unfamiliar insignia on the vehicle.

InSight Crime Analysis

This rash of busts appears to suggest a resurgence in the use of ambulances as a form of covert drug transport, a tactic which has been used by Colombia's largest criminal groups.

In 2018, the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo) and the Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia – AGC), and the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), were found to be using an entire fleet of narco-ambulances to transport drugs, El Espectador reported.

Since then, discoveries of narco-ambulances have been made in 2019 and 2020.

The use of narco-ambulances is not an exclusively Colombian phenomenon. They have previously been found at work in Argentina and Uruguay as well, among others.

SEE ALSO: Colombia Seizes Its First True ‘Narco Sub’

The reasons why criminal organizations use ambulances to transport drugs are obvious enough. Police officers are understandably reluctant to pull over an emergency vehicle, especially one with its sirens blaring. And the plentiful hiding places that ambulances provide also means they are well-equipped to smuggle considerable quantities of drugs.

But the inclusion of a medical worker in at least one case suggests that drug gangs are either coercing or paying such individuals to grant more legitimacy to their ruses. Genuine medical workers have been caught transporting drugs in legitimate ambulances in Argentina and Colombia before.

COCA COCAINE COLOMBIA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Prosecutors in Ecuador Become Latest Victims of Targeted Assassinations

NEWS / 19 AUG 2022

What Can Be Learned from Mexico's Latest Wave of Attacks?

NEWS / 18 AUG 2022

How a Gender Focus Impacts Argentina's Criminal Cases

NEWS / 17 AUG 2022

Deadly Bomb Attack Deepens Ecuador's Struggle with Gangs

NEWS / 16 AUG 2022

ELN and Urabeños War Again in Northern Colombia

NEWS / 16 AUG 2022

Paraguay's Manhunt for Missing Brazilian Prisoners Continues

NEWS / 15 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia Takes Down Another Oficina de Envigado Leader

COLOMBIA / 12 JAN 2015

Colombia has captured one of the Oficina de Envigado's last remaining leaders, dealing a major blow to an organization that…

Murder in Colombia: Reduction and Shift into the Cities

COLOMBIA / 24 JAN 2011

Colombia insists that murders hit an historic low in 2010, evidence that the security policy is working and that the…

Fuel Theft in Latin America- A Fail-Safe Trade?

COLOMBIA / 10 MAY 2011

Oil and gas theft in Latin America is a low-risk, high-profit enterprise for gangs looking to diversify their criminal portfolios.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

ABOUT US