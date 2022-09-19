Illegal Fishing Panel

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference. The panel featuring academics, conservationists, and sustainable fishing experts was joined by an in-person and virtual audience, and was cited in regional media. You can watch a recording of the event here.

Additionally, a recent Washington Post podcast featured an interview with InSight Crime investigator Laura Ávila on the Tren de Aragua’s expansion into Chile.