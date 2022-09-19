HomeThe OrganizationIllegal Fishing Panel
InSight Crime participated in an Illegal Finishing panel discussion at American University on September 9.
Illegal Fishing Panel

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference. The panel featuring academics, conservationists, and sustainable fishing experts was joined by an in-person and virtual audience, and was cited in regional media. You can watch a recording of the event here.

Read the investigation here

Additionally, a recent Washington Post podcast featured an interview with InSight Crime investigator Laura Ávila on the Tren de Aragua’s expansion into Chile.

Learn more about the Tren de Aragua

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

