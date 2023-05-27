HomeThe OrganizationVenezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception
icon

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media.

Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to essential services for thousands of people was republished in multiple local newspapers, including La Patilla and El Tequeño. Meanwhile, our article about how the nationalization of the country’s scrap metal industry became a state-sponsored free-for-all was republished in El Nacional and Venezuela USA.

See all our Venezuela coverage >

What’s more, our coverage of the ELN’s control of the cattle smuggling industry between Colombia and Venezuela has also been cited several times, including in Infobae and Voz de América.

Read the cited article >

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Guatemala Elites Flex Muscle, Excluding Leading Presidential Contender

NEWS / 26 MAY 2023

Brazil's PCC Complicates Fight Against Illegal Mining in Amazon

NEWS / 26 MAY 2023

How Common Experiences Help Mexican Gangs Find New Recruits

NEWS / 25 MAY 2023

Guatemala Ex-Colonel Says Military Helped CJNG Run Drugs 

NEWS / 24 MAY 2023

Paramilitary Commander Salvatore Mancuso Reveals AUC’s Connections in Colombia

NEWS / 23 MAY 2023

Mexico Drone Attacks Spike After CJNG, Familia Michoacana Alliance 

NEWS / 22 MAY 2023