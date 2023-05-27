Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media.

Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to essential services for thousands of people was republished in multiple local newspapers, including La Patilla and El Tequeño. Meanwhile, our article about how the nationalization of the country’s scrap metal industry became a state-sponsored free-for-all was republished in El Nacional and Venezuela USA.

What’s more, our coverage of the ELN’s control of the cattle smuggling industry between Colombia and Venezuela has also been cited several times, including in Infobae and Voz de América.